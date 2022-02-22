Uttarakhand CM pays courtesy visit, Haryana CM takes up nod for Kishau & Lakhwar dam projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, at his official residence in Chandigarh and held a detailed discussion regarding the pending inter-state issues between the two states.

An official spokesperson said during the interaction, Khattar said that water conservation is becoming a pivotal issue for future generations, and realizing the same, the state government has launched a unique scheme named ‘Mera Pani-Meri Virasat’ to promote water conservation, besides micro-irrigation projects are also being promoted in the state.

The Haryana CM said Renuka in Himachal Pradesh and Kishau and Lakhwar dams in Uttarakhand are such projects from which Haryana will also get water.

A Memorandum of Understanding has already been signed between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for the construction of a dam in Himachal Pradesh. Haryana also wants to sign a similar agreement with Uttarakhand, Khattar added. Dhami assured the Haryana CM that the projects would definitely be taken forward on priority when the government is formed again in Uttarakhand.