With lockdown in place since 25 March, crime incidents have gone down in Haryana.

Disclosing this on Thursday, the Director-General of Police (DGP), Manoj Yadava, said the crime against persons went down by more than 50 per cent during April 2020 as compared to same period of last year.

During April 2020, the number of cases of murder went down to 49 as compared to 94 in the month of April 2019, which a fall of 47.9 per cent. The cases of causing hurt (both simple and grievous hurt) went down from 221 in April 2019 to 149 this year resulting in a fall of 32.6 per cent.

The cases of kidnapping went down to just seven cases in April 2020 as compared to 44 cases in April 2019, a fall of 84 per cent. The DGP said there was a massive fall of 740 cases (76.7 per cent) in cases of wrongful confinement of persons which went down from 965 in April 2019 to 225 in April 2020. Similarly, there was a fall of 75 cases (47 per cent) in cases of criminal trespass during the month of April 2020 as compared to the last year.

He said there has been a 35 per cent decline in the number of burglary cases in April 2020 as only 358 cases were registered as compared to 556 cases in April 2019. The number of theft cases went down from 1961 in April 2019 to just 355 in April 2020. The resultant fall of 1606 cases (82 per cent) is unprecedented. The cases of Motor Vehicle theft which stood at 1424 in April 2019 came down to just 217 in April 2020.

Yadava, however, said cases of unlawful assembly went up in the same period from 151 to 159 which is a result of the cases registered by police for violation of prohibitory orders. There was a sharp spike in cases registered under section 188 of IPC (willful violation of lawful orders) as police registered 2681 cases against various individuals for violating the prohibitory orders.

The DGP warned that the decline in serious crime was a temporary phenomenon as it happened in extraordinary circumstances. He warned the public that there would be a spurt in the crime as and when the lockdown is withdrawn.