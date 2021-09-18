Punjab minister’s son-in-law gets govt job on compassionate grounds

In a controversial move, the Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave the go-ahead for the appointment of Cabinet minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar’s son-in-law, Gursher Singh as excise and taxation inspector on compassionate grounds, in one-time relaxation without the case being treated as a precedent.

Chairing a virtual meeting of the Cabinet, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh noted that Gursher’s father, Bhupjit, had played a major role in blowing the whistle in the Ravi Sidhu PPSC scam to clean up the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Bhupjit Singh, who was posted as excise and taxation officer in the excise and taxation department, had died on 28 September 2011. At that time, his son Gursher Singh had just completed his Graduation in Commerce. As per the official records, the wife of the late Bhupjit Singh, Jasbir Kaur had requested employment in favour of her son Gursher Singh.

An official spokesperson said as per government policy dated 21 November 2002 and an amendment vide letter dated 28 December 2005, the heirs of the deceased employee or officer have to apply for employment within one year from the date of death.

The policy also clarifies that if there is a genuine cause for delay, the application of the candidate can be considered up to a delay of five years after obtaining special approval from the Personnel Department, citing reasons for the delay in detail.

The spokesperson said Gursher Singh’s qualification is Bachelor of Commerce, which is beneficial for the post of excise and tax inspector. In view of the qualification of candidates and the contribution made by Bhupjit Singh, excise and taxation officer during his tenure, the applicant has been considered for the post of excise and taxation inspector, and the cabinet has decided to make an exception on special grounds.

The revenue minister Kangar had last year requested the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that Gursher should be employed as excise and taxation inspector on compassionate grounds as his father had died in service.

The personnel department of the Punjab government had then objected to providing jobs to Gursher as he owns property worth crores of rupees and does not fit the bill to be employed on compassionate grounds.