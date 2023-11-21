Punjab Cabinet rejig: SAD questions continuous reshuffling of ministers by Mann

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann carrying out a rejig of portfolios of two ministers, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday questioned the continuous reshuffling of ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

SAD General Secretary and spokesperson Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad expressed deep dismay regarding Punjab Chief Minister Mann’s “frequent changes in ministerial positions and failure to address the mining mafia issue in the state.”

He said the continuous reshuffling of ministers under Mann’s leadership has raised concerns among the people of Punjab. This inconsistency and disruption in governance hinder the progress and stability of the state, the SAD leader added.

Advertisement

He said the CM has not taken significant action against the mining mafia operating within the department.

“This inaction not only negatively impacts the state’s economy but also erodes public trust in the government’s ability to ensure fair and transparent operations,” Peer Mohammad said.

He urged the CM to prioritise stability within the ministerial team and promptly crack down on the mining mafia.

Taking decisive action is crucial to restore faith in the government and promote the growth and prosperity of Punjab, he said adding “the Mann government cannot appease the general public by shuffling the portfolios of its ministers”. Ground realities are something else.”