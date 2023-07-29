Punjab Cabinet hikes grant for Op Blue Star Army deserters

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to enhance the monthly maintenance grant for dharmi faujis (Sikh soldiers who had deserted their barracks during the Operation Bluestar in 1984).

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the monthly maintenance grant of 76 “Operation Blue Star-affected” soldiers will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. “The decision has been taken in wake of the escalating market inflation, current scenario and increase in daily needs of these Dharmi Faujis,” he added.

Some Sikh soldiers had deserted their units in protest against the Operation Blue Star. Most of these former soldiers faced general court martial. They are called dharmi faujis for their act of deserting the Army and keeping their religion and faith above everything else.

Meanwhile, to provide the delivery of wheat flour at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, the Punjab Cabinet also gave nod to introduce the concept of setting up the model fair price shops under National Food Security Act (NFSA). A decision to this effect was taken by the council of Ministers in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Punjab Civil Secretariat-I.

The spokesperson said it will be a more dignified way of receiving packaged wheat flour as the beneficiary, under the Public Distribution System (PDS), will not be required to stand in long queues, especially in inclement weather conditions.

The home delivery service will introduce the concept of model fair price shops which will be run by ‘The Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd.

The Cabinet approved Punjab Crusher Policy 2023 to provide sand and gravel at affordable rates to the consumers and ensure its adequate supply in the state. As per the policy, there will be two main classes of crusher units – Commercial Crusher Units (CCU) and Public Crusher Units (PCU). The screening-cum-washing plants will also fall under the category of crushers units.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Minor Minerals Rules 2013 to curb the menace of illegal mining and to increase the supply of minor minerals in the state. It also gave consent to a policy for providing relief to the farm labourers due loss of crops in case of natural calamity.