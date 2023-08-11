Punjab to use Artificial Intelligence for improving the governance

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave nod for use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving the governance in the state.

“The decision aims at making the state a front runner in the usage of AI in governance and provides better services to the citizens of Punjab. The AI can be helpful in reducing road accident fatalities, checking tax evasion, improving health services, improving citizen interface and others,” an official spokesperson said.

He said a Centre for Emerging Technologies has already been set-up in the Punjab State Governance Society (PeGS) and an MoU has been signed with a NGO to assist the department in harnessing the power of Al and Machine Learning (ML) in the state government.

“It was decided that the nascent Centre for Emerging Technologies will be strengthened with a greater focus on Al and for this purpose, a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be constituted. The PMU will support the Centre for Emerging Technologies in identifying and implementing the deployment of use cases across the relevant Departments,” the spokesperson said.

The Cabinet also gave approval to set up a “Facilitation Center” at the Arrival Hall of the International Terminal. This center will be manned 24×7 and will provide assistance to all the NRIs and other passengers arriving at the terminal. Efforts will be made to provide suitable sitting arrangement for the passengers or their relatives in the “Facilitation Center.”

In order to commemorate the third phase of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Cabinet also recommended the special remission of 45 convicts confined in jails across the state on the upcoming Independence Day.