Punjab CM gives Rs 50 lakh to mother of Corona warrior

Over two years after Corona warrior Manjit Singh died of heart attack while bringing back devotees from Sri Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra in a state-run bus, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over a cheque worth Rs 50 lakh to his mother.

The previous Congress government had given Rs 10 lakh to the family of Manjit, who died on 26 April 2020, while on special duty as driver of the Punjab government-run bus to bring back stranded Sikh pilgrims to Punjab from Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, amid national-wide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Handing over the cheque to Mohinder Kaur, the mother of driver Manjit Singh, on the sidelines of a function to inaugurate a Regional Driving Training centre at at Amargarh (Malerkotla), the CM said the then government had offered miniscule compensation to the family which had led to statewide protests by the Aam Aadmi Party which had sought Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the family of driver Manjit Singh, 38, a resident of village Badbar of Barnala district.

The CM said that after assuming the charge of office, his government had set the wheels in motion to give Rs 50 lakh compensation to the bereaved family. Mann said his government has today fulfilled the promise made to the family by handing over the cheque of compensation to them.