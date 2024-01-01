Delhi govt gives Rs 1 cr ex gratia to kin of Corona warrior

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand met with the family of Corona warrior Pradeep Kumar on Monday, who lost his life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to the family of Covid warrior.

During this, Anand said Corona warrior Pradeep Kumar was working at the Majra Dabas dispensary in Delhi’s Health Department, serving the public when he contracted the virus and unfortunately succumbed to it.

During his visit, former MLA Veena Anand from Patel Nagar, ADM North West, SDM Kanjhawala, and other officials were also present along with respected individuals from the village.

Anand assured the family of all possible help in future also. The minister said, “Even though the ex-gratia amount cannot compensate for the loss suffered by the family, I hope that this financial assistance will help the family members in improving their lives and better education and future for their children.”

The Delhi Social Welfare Minister said the late Pradeep Kumar has made the supreme sacrifice for the country while serving humanity, for which the entire country is proud of him.

Pradeep Kumar was just 41 years old and was a nursing orderly at DGHS Dispensary.

He dedicatedly served the patients during the Corona epidemic. During this time, he became infected with coronavirus during the second wave of Corona. After which he was admitted to the hospital for treatment, but he lost the battle of life against Corona and died on May 26, 2021. His family is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter, and dependent on the monthly pension given by the Delhi government.