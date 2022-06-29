Opposition misleading people in Adani Power’s name : Haryana power minister

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Wednesday said the Opposition is misleading the state in the name of Adani Power Limited.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said when Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala was the power minister, the then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power, for 1424 Mega Watt (MW) of power wherein 70 per cent domestic coal and 30 per cent imported coal was to be used, which has now been changed to 83 per cent domestic and 17 per cent imported coal and 1200 MW of power is being taken from Adani.

Singh said power is available from Adani Power Limited at the rate of Rs 2.94 per unit. Also, it is available from other thermals at the rate of Rs 3.40 per unit. He said that the entire coal is being procured through Coal India Limited.

The minister said there is high demand for electricity in the months of May, June and July and there was no cut anywhere except for two-three days during peak hours.

“There was no cut in Gurugram, Faridabad industrial area as well. The power consumption reduces in monsoon. We purchase power from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Orissa and West Bengal and if required from independent power producers also. But there will be scarcity of power for consumers,” he added.

On 28 January, as many as 26.40 crore units of electricity were supplied. About 9500 MW power is available from the state’s own resources while the demand has reached 12768 MW.

In response to a question, the power minister said if power consumers receive any call pertaining to fixing power bill, they one should be careful. The department has not issued any such number. He said that in case of bill, the lineman himself transmits the power bill to the consumers.

He directed a vigilance inquiry on this number, especially on receiving complaints of fake calls from mobile number 0- 7679709312.