Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the Opposition parties’ protests on every reform decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were making them “irrelevant” in the current political scenario.

Anurag Thakur said in the last 6 years, the Modi government had taken many tough decisions to usher in reforms for betterment of the people of the country.

“The welfare of poor, farmers and labourers is on top priority of the Bharatiya Janata Party led NDA government at Centre and with this objective, the government has brought new farm bills.

These bills aim at doubling farmers’ income, providing better remunerative prices for their crops and linking agriculture with modern techniques. But the Congress party has made it a daily routine to raise questions and protest against each and every decision taken for the welfare of the people of the country without considering the merit of these legislations,” he added.

He said Congress and other opposition parties were trying to mislead farmers on these farm bills by spreading misinformation.

As part of protest, Congress workers burnt a tractor with which farmers sow their crops and worship and by doing so, they had not only insulted the farming community but they were also becoming irrelevant in current political scenario, he said.

“It is not the first time that Congress along with other political parties have protested against legislations that are aimed at welfare of the common man and usher in reforms for their petty political gains.

Earlier, they had protested against abolition of Article 370 and 35 A, CAA, Digital Bharat, Jan Dhan Scheme, Rafale fighter planes, surgical strikes, 10 percent reservation to the poor from upper caste etc. But the people of the country on every occasion have shown them as to with whom they stand and support on these issues,” he added.

Thakur further stated that now when the PM Modi government was restoring the rights of farmers and giving them freedom to sell their crops in open markets, they had once again stood against such pro-farmer decisions.

“The political parties are neither with farmers nor with youth of the country and they just want to pursue their political agenda by keeping national and public interests aside,” he added.