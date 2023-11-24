Kamareddy constituency in Telangana new flashpoint for heavyweights

The Kamareddy Assembly constituency in Telangana is emerging as the new flashpoint for opposition parties with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi scheduled to hold public rallies there in the coming days.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is fighting the November 30 polls from this constituency in Nizamabad district.

Rao, however, has cancelled his mega rally in Hyderabad on Saturday citing poor weather forecast.

Advertisement

Modi is slated to be in Telangana for three consecutive days to hold rallies and roadshows in Kamareddy in support of BJP candidate Katipally Venkataramana Reddy. The BJP candidate had been a Zilla Parishad member and is pitted against two heavyweights — chief minister Rao and PCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Kamareddy on Sunday to campaign for Revanth Reddy, who chose to contest from Kamareddy following Rao’s decision to contest from two seats.

The prime minister will also hold another meeting at Gajwel, the chief minister’s home turf, on Sunday in favour of BJP candidate Etela Rajender.

He will also hold another public rally in Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district where BRS minister Sabitha Indra Reddy is in the fray. He will also be holding meetings Nirmal, a constituency in north Telangana where the BJP fancies they have a fair chance to defeat BRS minister A Indrakaran Reddy. On 27 November, he will address rallies in Mahabubabad and Karimnagar before ending his campaign with a roadshow in Hyderabad.

Congress has released Rahul Gandhi’s schedule for two days – 25 November and 26 November. On the first day he will address public rallies at Bodhan, Adilabad and Vemulawada constituencies. On 26 November he will address three rallies in Andole, Sangareddy and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, apart from the Prime Minister, Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh are also campaigning in Telangana so will the UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath. AICC member Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Telangana includes holding rallies at Palakurthy, Husnabad and Kothagudem today.