Beware of Opposition’s divisive agenda, PM tells countrymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the people to beware of the ‘divisive agenda’ of the Opposition even as he stated that the Opposition will have to be prepared for many more ‘meltdowns’ in the wake of the drubbing they received in the recent Assembly elections.

”May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But…beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily,” he wrote on ‘X’ while commenting on a video snippet from a news analysis on a prominent TV channel.

The video listed the excuses being offered by Congress leaders and supporters for the party’s humiliating performance in the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has, meanwhile, gone to the extent of questioning the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

”Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead,” the PM wrote further.

Mr Modi’s strong remarks against the Opposition came a day after his aggressive stance against them ahead of the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. The PM had yesterday asked the Opposition parties to shun the idea of negativity and not to vent their frustration over the Assembly poll defeat inside Parliament.

Proving poll pundits wrong, the BJP, riding on the Modi bandwagon, bucked anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh to retain power and dislodged Congress from office in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, raising doubts about the ability of the grand old party to take on the saffron outfit as the leader of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.