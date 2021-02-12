A senior Punjab Congress leader and cabinet minister, Brahm Mohindra on Thursday said that amidst “growing sectarian politics” allegedly played by the Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is the “only leader who enjoys the trust and confidence of each and every Punjabi in the state”.

Speaking to reporters, the six-time Member of Legislative Assembly from Patiala Rural constituency said “under today’s circumstances, if anyone can lead Punjab, it is only and only Amarinder Singh”.

“Having known him for last fifty years, I can say with unfailing confidence and hundred percent guarantee that right now, his charisma apart, there is no leader in Punjab who can meet his secular and nationalistic credentials”, the minister said, while claiming that nobody could handle the state better than him under current circumstances.

The veteran Congress said it was Amarinder who took the lead in pointing out flaws in the three agriculture laws enacted by the Central government.

“If the farmers’ plight has become a national and international issue today, it is only because Amarinder initiated the process of taking the corrective measures by way of legislation in the Assembly, which unfortunately has not been forwarded to the President by the Punjab Governor”, he remarked.

Mohindra lashed out at the Akalis and the BJP, saying they may have parted ways, but their agenda remains the same and similar to that of dividing and polarizing people on communal lines. He warned that the Akalis and the BJP were playing a dirty and dangerous game, which for sure will be defeated by the Punjabis.

On the AAP, the minister said, it had again started cozying up to the same elements (radicals) as it did during the run up to the last Assembly elections. “This obviously speaks a lot about their immaturity, inexperience and ignorance about Punjab and its politics”, he ridiculed the AAP, while asserting that it may not be able to open its account this time in the Assembly.