Ten per cent area of industrial estates will now be reserved as residential area for labour housing and Panchayati land will be made available on lease with the consent of villagers to promote industrialisation in rural areas.

According to the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020, released today by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at a Press conference here, the state government aims to generate five lakh jobs and attract over Rs one lakh crore investment over the next five years.

Giving details, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce department, said this new policy will encourage exports under which a target of exports of Rs two lakh crore has been set.

Describing the new policy as “important” for regional development and for generating maximum employment, the deputy CM said that this policy will make Haryana “the preferred investment destination in the country”.

Chautala said that this new policy emphasises on strengthening the ecosystem according to ease of doing business. Under this policy, mega and ultra-mega projects will be exempted from the purview of all labour laws in Haryana, except the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, for a period of three years, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

He said that the limit of the number of workers for exemption from coverage under the Factories Act, 1948 has been increased from 20 to 40 for the energy related industries. The deputy CM said that the IT, ITES, electronics, auto and textile industry have been declared as public utilities under the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 in the new policy.

Apart from this, the floor area ratio (FAR) has been increased from the general level of 50 per cent to 150 per cent i.e. up to 200 per cent in case of general industries whereas the FAR in case of warehousing has been increased from general level of 75 per cent to 150 per cent, he added.

The deputy CM said that the requirement for provision of basement parking will be removed in case of Data Centre Units being surface parking sufficient. He said that where a project is in force and payment of arrears of the HSIIDC has been paid, automatic provision for transfer of plots has been approved.

To encourage micro and small scale industries, the FAR has been increased up to 250 per cent of the plots with an area of at least 2000 square metres or more for flatted factories, Chautala said. Five per cent of the area of industrial estates will be reserved for warehousing activities, he added.

He also said that the new policy envisages providing 36 other services of various departments related to industrial clearances on a portal.