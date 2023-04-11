Haryana government on Tuesday welcomed the Union government decision to allow procurement of wheat having lustre loss up to 80 per cent and shrivelled grain up to 18 per cent.

Welcoming this decision, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal.

He said the Central government has now given permission to the procurement agencies to buSTRAPeat even at a maximum lustre loss of up to 80 per cent.

Chautala said there will be no deduction in the purchase price for lustre loss up to 10 per cent on shine and no further deduction for lustre loss beyond this.

He said there will be no reduction in the purchase price if there is six per cent shrinkage in wheat grain, and till the decision of the Central government, the Haryana government will bear the minor deduction on the purchase of wheat with shrivelled grains up to 18 per cent.

Chautala said just before the harvest in March 2023, the crops encountered incessant rains and hailstorms which adversely affected the standing crops in Haryana.

Reports have been received from major procurement districts of Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Jind and Yamunanagar regarding crop loss of wheat due to heavy rains causing reduction in shine.

Frequent occurrence of rains and hailstorms can reduce

production and adversely affect the quality of grains. The Deputy CM said the Union Minister Goyal has relaxed the quality norms of wheat being procured during Rabi Marketing Season 2023-24.

He expressed hope this decision of the government will provide relief to the farmers suffering from unseasonal rains and hailstorms.