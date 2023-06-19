Work on Gurugram Heliport to begin soon: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on Monday, said the work on the “Gurugram Heliport”, an ambitious project of the state government, will be started soon.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the civil aviation department and state government on Monday,

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Civil Aviation Department, discussed various sites suggested by the officers related to Gurugram-Heliport and directed them to prepare its final report at the earliest.

He said under the Central government’s regional connectivity scheme, “Udan”, air travel will be started from Hisar Airport to various major cities of the country. Chautala directed for exploring the possibilities of starting air flights from Hisar to Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Amritsar, Kullu, Jammu and other cities.

He said under UDAN, the target is to complete 220 destinations across the country with 1000 routes by the year 2026 to provide air connectivity to the unconnected destinations of the country.

The minister said this scheme has played a major role in the transformation of the Indian aviation industry and the day is not far when civil aviation will become the basis of transport in Haryana along with rail transport and road transport.