Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab Police pushes for Goldy Brar’s extradition

With Gangster Goldy Brar claiming the responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala’s murder on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Punjab Police on Wednesday said efforts are on for the extradition of the gangster by getting a Red Corner notice issued against him.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib district who went to Canada on student visa in 2017, Brar, who is believed to be still in Canada, is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

An official Spokesperson of Punjab Police said the Punjab Police on 19 May, ten days before the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, had already sent the proposal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Red Corner notice against Brar, which will pave the way for his extradition to India.

The spokesperson said that the proposal was sent on the basis of two cases registered against him in 2020 and 2021 in Faridkot.

Punjab Police has also sought issuance of Red Corner notices against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda of village Rattoke, Tarn Taran, which has been sent to CBI on 5 May 2022.

Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in the recent past, is now based in Pakistan. He, backed by Pak ISI, has also been responsible for smuggling in huge quantities of arms and ammunition in India.

Huge quantity of ammunition and IEDs recovered from four terrorists arrested in Karnal in a joint operation with Punjab police, also belonged to Rinda.

Most recently, he was responsible for the grenade attack on Intelligence Headquarters through his operatives, grenade attack on CIA Office, SBS Nagar in November 2021, and IED attack on police post-Kahlwan in Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar. The Police spokesperson said a red corner against Rinda has been sought in three cases.

The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI, Central National Bureau for liaison with Interpol, said the spokesperson, while adding that on the execution of RCN, extradition proposals will be moved through the Union home ministry and Union external affairs ministry.