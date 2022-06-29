Mark all parking areas in urban areas by Sept: Khattar to ULBs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar on Wednesday directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to complete the marking work of parking areas in urban areas by September.

Presiding over the review meeting of the ULBs department today, the CM said this would enhance the beauty of the cities as well as facilitate people to park their vehicles.

This apart, he also directed the officers concerned to prepare an action plan for the construction of multi-level parking in the cities.

Khattar directed all the district municipal commissioners to prepare the budget of ULBs like the state governments and link it with the data of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP)so that the budget can be allocated according to the existing population of the cities. He said after linking the data with PPP, more transparency will be ensured. Giving priority to development, all ULBs should prepare their budget and upload the same on the portal, the CM directed.

He said the functioning of all ULBs should become completely online and no work should be done manually or through files. Along with this, if CCTVs are installed in all the corporation offices, then close vigil should be kept as this will bring transparency in the offices and public works will also be done smoothly, said the CM.

Khattar said just like in villages, drone mapping will be done in cities as well. All the colonies will be surveyed. All ULBs should take special care that no illegal colony should develop in their areas and illegal properties should be identified. Whatever planning is required should be done by the department, he directed.

The CM said for ensuring cleanliness in the cities, a portal related to Swachhata Campaign should be developed. A municipal corporation should be divided into different zones and in-charges should be appointed for ensuring cleanliness in different areas.

The in-charges should personally upload their report on the cleanliness in the city on the portal every day. Even after this, if any complaint regarding cleanliness gets reported from any area, then the required action must be taken, he added.