Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu breaks his hunger strike after Union minister’s son to joins investigation

Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu breaks his hunger strike after Union minister’s son to joins investigation

Sidhu began his hunger strike on Friday evening demanding the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra be made part of the investigation in the Lakhimpur massacre.

SNS | Chandigarh | October 9, 2021 2:07 pm

Lakhimpur Kheri, chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu

Photo: SNS

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday broke his hunger strike after Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son joined the investigation in connection with the death of farmers during violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP.

“Broke my fast with the family of Raman Kashyap … After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations. The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause … Path of Truth will always Triumph !! #SatyamevJayate,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu began his hunger strike on Friday evening demanding the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra be made part of the investigation in the Lakhimpur massacre.

Sidhu was on hunger strike at the residence of Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, who was also killed in the incident on Sunday.

Union minister of state for home Mishra’s son has been booked for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Mishra has, however, denied allegations about his son’s involvement in the case.

Four of the eight people, who died in Sunday”s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, were farmers allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

Two BJP workers, Mishra’s driver, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, were also killed in the incident.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Lakhimpur Kheri: No hope for justice without Mishra's dismissal as Union minister, says AAP Punjab
Channi govt doing nothing for Punjab farmers, says AAP demanding Lakhimpur Kheri like Rs 50 lakh compensation for each martyred farmer of Punjab
Congress seeks immediate arrest of Union min’s son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence