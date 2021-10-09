Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu breaks his hunger strike after Union minister’s son to joins investigation

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday broke his hunger strike after Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son joined the investigation in connection with the death of farmers during violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP.

“Broke my fast with the family of Raman Kashyap … After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations. The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause … Path of Truth will always Triumph !! #SatyamevJayate,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu began his hunger strike on Friday evening demanding the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra be made part of the investigation in the Lakhimpur massacre.

Sidhu was on hunger strike at the residence of Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, who was also killed in the incident on Sunday.

Union minister of state for home Mishra’s son has been booked for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Mishra has, however, denied allegations about his son’s involvement in the case.

Four of the eight people, who died in Sunday”s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, were farmers allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

Two BJP workers, Mishra’s driver, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel, were also killed in the incident.