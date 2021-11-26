Lack of trust in Punjabis, 209 recruited for VVIP security in Punjab : Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the recruitment of non-Punjabis by the Congress and the Akali-BJP government for the security of the Chief Minister as a betrayal with Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

In a statement, Mann said the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Badal and the Congress’ Captain Amarinder Singh, who ruled by pitching for the protection of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat; had no faith in the people of Punjab.

“Badals and Captain gave jobs to 209 people from other states in the ‘Special Protection Unit’ set up for their security and for their families and other closed ones while only 19 youth of Punjab got the job, which is a betrayal with Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat,”he said.

The AAP leader alleged by recruiting deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables from other states in the ‘Special Protection Unit’, the Badals and Captain had not only stabbed the people of Punjab in the back but also looted the Punjab exchequer.

Mann said the Chief Minister of Akali-BJP government, Parkash Singh Badal had recruited 146 persons from other states in 2014 and 2016 at the time of recruitment of security officers and personnel in the ‘Special Protection Unit’.

He said similarly the former Congress Chief Minister Amarinder Singh recruited 63 non-Punjabis in the year 2021. As a result not only job opportunities have been missed for the deserving and promising youth of Punjab, who have been struggling for employment but also the promotion process in the Punjab Police has been disrupted which has directly harmed the police personnel and officers of the state.

Mann alleged the Badals and Captain, who ruled Punjab by taking votes from the people, did not trust the Punjabis but they talked about saving Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

He asked Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa what decision the government has taken in providing jobs to non-Punjabis in the ‘Special Protection Unit’.

“What action will be taken against Badal, Amarinder Singh and other Akalis- Congressmen along with higher officials responsible for betraying the Punjabis? Will a case be registered against Badal, Captain and officials for betraying the people of Punjab ?,” Mann asked.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to give a stern response to the distrust shown towards Punjab and the people of Punjab by Badals and Amarinder Singh, the Congress and the Akali Dal (Badal), who had betrayed Punjab; in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.