Khattar greets nursing sector employees on International Nursing Day

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday extended greetings to all the employees associated with the nursing sector on the occasion of International Nursing Day.

In a message released here today on the occasion of International Nursing Day, the CM said that this year the theme of International Nursing Day is ‘A Voice to Lead: Invest in Nursing and Respect the Rights to Protect Global Health’.

Khattar said nursing is an act of human service and dedication. This work is not as easy as it sounds, in fact, it is equally responsible and should be done with complete sincerity, he added.

The CM said along with their family responsibilities, nurses perform their duties in hospitals with dedication.

He said that today is also a day to express gratitude to the nursing staff who are on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19.

Nursing staff have set an incomparable example in the difficult times of Covid pandemic by serving humanity selflessly.