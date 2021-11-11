Haryana to host national Fencing Competition

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday said this year national Fencing Competition will be organised in Sonipat.

Making this announcement during his visit to Gurugram today, the CM said it is the result of Haryana’s continuous progress in sports and recognition of the state as a sports hub that the Fencing Competition will be organised in Sonipat.

On this occasion, Khattar also launched the Mascot of the competition “Shyamu” and also released the motto of the competition as well. The CM felicitated by the

Haryana Fencing Association. Secretary-general of Indian Olympic Association, Rajeev Mehta, vice president of Fencing Federation of India, Surekha Khatri, president, Haryana Fencing Association, NK Solanki, vice presidents, VK Beniwal and Jitendra Jaglan and International Fencing Coach, Ashok Khatri were also present on this occasion.

An official spokesperson said players of Haryana are consistently shining at the national and international levels and are bringing laurels to the state and the country.

“The Sports Policy of Haryana has also been praised continuously. Due to all these efforts, Haryana has developed as a hub of sports. Therefore this time, Haryana has got a chance to organize Khelo India Youth Games and now the National Fencing Competition will also be organized in Haryana,” the spokesperson added.