Haryana: 5 lakh govt school students to get free tablets, data

Haryana government is all set to provide tablets and free data to five lakh students studying in government schools.

The tablet distribution function will be held on 5 May at the Tagore Auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak by the Chief Minister.

During this, these tablets will be given to the students of government schools in Rohtak city. This tablet distribution function will also start on this day in 119 blocks of the state.

In other districts, ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and other guests, along with the deputy commissioner and district administration will distribute tablets on the same day.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Haryana government’s e-Learning scheme will definitely prove to be a milestone in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India.

He said that tablets and data are tools for the students which will help them to acquire the skills of the 21st century and open new opportunities at the national and international levels.

The CM said through e-Learning, a student of Haryana will also become a global student. He said that during Covid, the parents did not have any resources to get the child online.

“Today the government is going to fill this gap through e-learning. This ambitious scheme will prove to be an effective step towards online education for most of the students studying in government schools, especially those students who are unable to buy devices like smartphones and tablets,” he added.

Khattar said the state government is also making continuous efforts to provide employment-oriented education to the youth and to make them skilled.

Under this ambitious scheme, a tablet, 2GB of free data, and PAL (Personalized Adaptive Learning) platform are being provided to all the students studying in Class X to XII in government schools.

Five lakh tablets have been purchased for the students of Class X and XII (board classes). After the result of Class X examination, separate tablets will be purchased for more than 2.30 lakh students in June 2022.

All 33,000 post-graduate teachers teaching these classes will also be given a free tablet. For other lower classes (VIII to IX) tablets will be arranged in a phased manner, an official spokesperson said.