Haryana govt doubles online e-appointment slots for property registration

To improve public convenience and reduce waiting times for property registration, the Haryana government has announced an expansion of online e-appointment services across all tehsils and sub-tehsils in the state.

Now the number of available e-appointments will increase from 100 to 200, with Tatkal e-appointments rising from 10 to 50, except in Gurugram where online e-appointments have been further expanded from 100 to 300, while Tatkal e-appointments have been extended from 10 to 60.

An official spokesperson on Friday said this decision takes into account the significant volume of property registration work, the role of income, and the paramount interest of the public.

The objective is to alleviate the challenges faced by those seeking to execute property transfer documents, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process.

To ensure the seamless implementation of this decision, all deputy commissioners in the state have been directed to communicate this directive to all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars.

For streamlining property registration processes, the Haryana government has granted authority to Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and District Revenue Officers (DRO) to undertake property registration work.

“This decision will further enhance transparency and efficiency in the property registration process, ensuring a smoother experience for citizens,” the spokesperson said.

Effective immediately, the SDO (Civil) and DRO will be empowered to exercise the functions and responsibilities of sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars. The existing serial numbers of property deeds, presently available in the Tehsil offices of district headquarters, will now be managed and maintained by the SDO (Civil) of the respective district headquarters and the DRO.