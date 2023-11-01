Former Punjab gangster Lakha Sidhana detained at home in Bathinda

Former dreaded gangster Lakha Sidhana was temporarily detained at his hometown. The arrival of police officers at Lakha Sidhana’s home caused tensions in Sidhana hamlet in Bathinda.

A big number of locals arrived at the scene after hearing about the raid at Lakha’s residence over the village gurdwara’s loudspeakers. In addition, people from de-addiction committees began visiting the village.

The farmers staged a protest opposing the police operation. People said that the state government had ordered the action because Lakha had declared that he would take part in the discussion that the chief minister had called for on Wednesday in Ludhiana.

According to SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, Lakha Sidhana was being held at home.

Notably, the Delhi Police was on the lookout for Lakha during the farmers’ agitation.