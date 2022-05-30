Never affiliated Sidhu Moosewala with gangsters: Punjab DGP

A day after terming renowned singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing as a result of “inter-gang rivalry”, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Monday clarified his statement and said he has never affiliated Moosewala with gangsters.

The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier today asked the DGP to issue a clarification regarding his yesterday’s Press conference about this incident.

Clarifying his statement, Bhawra said he has the highest respect for Moosewala and he was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab.

DGP condemned the murder of Moosewala and said the investigation is going on and the perpetrators would be arrested soon to deliver the justice.

Bhawra further stated that on no occasion, he has ever said that Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated with gangsters. Claims and counterclaims by various persons claiming to be gangsters are coming on social media, he added.

DGP further said that one Goldy Brar has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The investigation would look into all aspects regarding the murder.

The DGP said he has been misquoted by a section of the media and he has the highest regards for Moosewala.

On Bhawra on Sunday said prima facie, Moosewala’s killing “seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group”.

“Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Mooswala’s murder citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera,” he had said.

One of Moosewala’s managers, Shagunpreet, was named in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, who was shot dead on 7 August last year.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath and Bholu, all resident of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moosewala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.