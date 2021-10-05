My doors always open for industry: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said his government will walk up to the industry and sit with them to make appropriate policies.

In a meeting with top industrialists in the state, the CM said his doors are always open for them and he would like to engage with industry pro-actively and make policies as suited to the industry.

Underlining the state’s immense investment potential, Channi on Monday asked the private investors to come and invest more aggressively here to fully explore and leverage the existing opportunities in sectors including agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, health, education and manufacturing.

“Uninterrupted quality power supply, no history of labour issues, prompt clearances and best logistical connectivity reflect on the pro-industry climate of our state. I urge you all to be a part of Punjab’s progressive momentum,” he said.

“Our continuous focus is to further streamline the approval processes to facilitate hassle-free industrial development with sole aim to make Punjab an industry-friendly state,” the CM told a galaxy of top industrialists including chairman Trident Group Rajinder Gupta, Sachit Jain of Vardhman Group, Onkar Singh Pahwa from Avon Cycles, CEO HMEL Prabh Das, chairman and MD Hero Cycles Pankaj Munjal, vice chairman international tractors AS Mittal, and CEO Swaraj Mahindra Harish Chavan and others whom he hosted over a luncheon this afternoon.

Assuring the industry of every possible support in carrying out their business ventures, the CM said the industrial sphere should Centre its energies on developing cottage and, small scale industries and also involve the farming community in the process. “If you are empowered then Punjab would be strengthened”, said Channi adding that agro-based industry occupies the most vital spot after agriculture and there would be no shortage of skilled manpower as a Skill University is coming up at Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

The CM invited all the Industry bigwigs of the country for the 4th edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit which he announced would be held this year on 26 October and 27 October.

The showpiece event would articulate Punjab’s unique business proposition model by highlighting the conducive investment environment and the robust connectivity and logistics network it offers, he said.

Deeply appreciating the role played by leaders of Punjab based industry in creating employment and value addition to the economy of the state, he assured that rapid industrialisation is one of the foremost priorities of his government.