In fresh trouble for former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday paraded the state cricketer Jass Inder Singh Baidwan (26) who was allegedly asked to pay Rs 2 crore by Channi’s nephew for a government job under sports quota.

Addressing a press conference, Mann reiterated his allegation against Channi and said the player, who was part of the King 11 Punjab team in the just concluded Indian Premier League, will now be given the job as per the rules.

Mann said Jass Inder, who has represented Punjab in various inter-state tournaments and even in Ranji Trophy, had applied for a job under sports quota in the examination held by Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

“Jass Inder had secured 198.5 marks in the examination held by the PPSC. But then PPSC refused to consider him for sports quota as it was not available for cricketers even as the cut off marks in the category were 132.5,” he said.

“Then Jass Inder and his family met then CM Captain Amarinder Singh who expressed surprise over the fact that cricketers were not eligible for sports quota in the examination held by the PPSC . He (Amarinder) then promised to get a sports quota for cricketers cleared by the Cabinet. But then, the CM was changed (by the ruling Congress in September 2021) and Channi became the new CM. The family then approached Channi with the same request,” Mann added.

Mann said after examining Jass Inder’s documents and eligibility, Channi too promised to get the work done through Cabinet. But then he advised Jass Inder and family to meet his nephew identified as Jashan.

Jashan allegedly told the family that Jass Inder will get the job but they should arrange “two” (Rs Two Crore) for it before the Cabinet meeting scheduled one day later.

The CM said as the family thought “two” meant Rs Two lakh and contacted Jashan with the cash one day later. But Jashan allegedly lost his cool after seeing the family with Rs Two lakh and scolded them for misunderstanding his gesture for “two” for Rs Two lakh while it was meant for Rs Two Crore.

Jass Inder’s father, who accompanied the CM at the Press conference, alleged even Channi lost his cool after learning that they were paying just Rs Two lakh and told him that his son was not an Olympian who will get the job under sports quota.

Mann said his government will now give the job to Jass Inder and other eligible sports persons as per the rules.

Former CM, Channi has denied the allegations and is expected to clear the air at a Press conference later this evening.