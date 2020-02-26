Haryana Police has issued an advisory on law and order situation across the state especially for the districts adjoining Delhi in the wake of the recent violence that has taken place in Delhi.

Giving this information on Wednesday, additional director general of police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that several incidents of violence, stone pelting, arson etc have been taken in the national capital in last two days.

As a part of precautionary measure, an advisory has been issued to all commissioners of police and district superintendents of police in the state. The police force has been asked to be extra vigilant and take all-out measures to prevent any occurrence of violence in their respective jurisdiction.

As per the advisory, Virk said that senior police officers in the field have been asked to mobilise maximum force for preventive deployment for law and order duty. In view of the recent development in Delhi, Police officers have been directed to take necessary precautions and mobilize all possible resources to maintain law and order and peace across the state especially in Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat, Nuh districts.

Police have increased patrolling across the state and also intensified the vigil in the borders adjoining national capital as a precautionary measure, he added.

It has also been directed to maintain close coordination with deputy commissioners, sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars and other departments for the handling of law and order situation and appointment of duty magistrates and promulgation of prohibitory orders if required.

Cautioning the people against sharing misleading information on social media platforms, he urged them not to fall in the trap of rumour mongers and extend their cooperation in maintaining peace in the society. He also warned the anti-social elements that any attempt to vitiate law and order and to create violence would be dealt with strictly as per the law.