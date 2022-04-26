Consumers to get uninterrupted power supply soon: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the problem of power cuts in the state will be resolved soon.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of the power discoms today, the CM said uninterrupted electricity will be provided to the citizens of the state.

For this, permanent measures are being taken by the discoms. The problem of power cuts in the state will be resolved soon, he added.

Khattar said during the summer season the consumption of power increases and during summers, the discoms are providing electricity to the consumers by purchasing it at higher rates.

To meet the increasing power consumption during the summer season, the problems at the power station in Khedar village are also being resolved and this plant will soon be made operational.

The CM said after the onset of monsoon, there would be some reduction in power consumption, till then 3000 MegaWatt (MW) of additional power would be required and for this, necessary arrangements are being made by the state government.

About 400 MW of power will be produced through a short-term forecasting model which would be made available to the consumers, he said.

“Likewise, 500-500 MW of power supply would be made available through the Short-term model. Apart from this, the process of taking power from hydroelectric power plants will be completed soon. In this way, power cut problems can be permanently resolved,” the CM added.

Khattar said a new 750 MW power plant would be set up in Yamunanagar and the process for the same is being completed.

After installation of this power plant, 750 MW of additional power will be generated. He said that along with the generation of electricity, power discoms are also improving the transmission system so as to ensure that there is no shortage of electricity in Haryana.