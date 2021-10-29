Channi lays foundation stone of sports stadium in memory of farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday laid foundation stone of Sports Stadium at Village Roadmajra in Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency in the memory of farmers who lost their lives during Farmers agitation for scrapping three black laws imposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre government.

The CM also gave a grant of Rs one crore for building the stadium in the memory of farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Channi said this sports stadium which is being built by the state government will be a real tribute to the farmers who had lost their lives in the agitation against black laws.

The CM said that as per the unanimous decision taken during the all-party meeting, the Punjab government would convene a special session of the Punjab Assembly on 8 November to unanimously reject the three black farmer laws imposed by the Union government.

Channi said to keep the people of the state healthy, beautiful parks will be made in all the cities and sports stadiums were being set up in the cities and villages.

The CM said also said that 16 new sports stadiums are coming up in the Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency for which Rs 2.50 Crore a grant has already been released to start the work for the first phase besides rupees one crore grant to the sports stadium at village Roadmajra.

He further said that all the ongoing development projects and proposed projects for Sri Chamkaur Sahib will be completed within set time limits. He also said that the strengthening of Bela-Paniali road connecting 344-A would give a big boost to the economic development of the area and work for construction of Rs 114 crore bridge on river Satluj has already begun.