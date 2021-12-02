Channi calls Kejriwal ‘black Englishman’, AAP says it’s pinnacle of abuse

With Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday terming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal as a ‘black Englishman’, AAP national spokesperson and Punjab Affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said by sitting in a responsible chair, Channi has crossed all the boundaries of slander, which is a shame.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chadha said the people of Punjab love Kejriwal immensely. “Channi today called popular leader Arvind Kejriwal a ‘black Englishman’. Even before this, they (Channi and Congressmen) used to insult Arvind Kejriwal every day.

By using such derogatory language for the hero of the people, Channi and his associates are insulting all those people including Punjabis, who like Arvind Kejriwal as a pro-people leader,” he said.

“Today you are saying ‘Black Englishman’, yesterday you were saying, Kejriwal’s clothes are bad. He (Kejriwal) is talking about providing the best education in Punjab, free and quality health services, free and uninterrupted electricity supply from door to door, and financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to women. It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Channi is sometimes making derogatory remarks on his plain clothes and sometimes on his complexion,” Chadha added.

He asked why the Punjab CM did not see the pitiable and deplorable condition of Punjab instead of commenting on Kejriwal’s clothes and color.

“The Congress looted and beat Punjab like the Badals for five years and lied to the people. Instead of keeping promises, they betrayed the people on every step. On the other hand, what is the guilt of Kejriwal who serves the people day and night; that you people (Channi, Congress, Captain, Badals and BJP) utter insults about him every day,” the AAP leader said.

He said Kejriwal lives in the hearts of the people of Punjab; therefore such slander is an insult to the people of Punjab.