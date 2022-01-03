AAP govt to auction properties of chit fund companies to return money to victims: Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) on Monday said after the formation of AAP government in Punjab, properties of chit fund companies will be auctioned to return the money of their victims, who were looted in the name of investment.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and AAP leader in Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema said demands of victims of chit fund companies will be included in the manifesto of AAP and all forms of justice will be ensured when the government is formed.”

“Properties of Pearls Pvt. Lmt. and other chit fund companies will be auctioned to return the money of their victims, who were looted in the name of investment. Not only will the demands of these victims be included in the manifesto of AAP, but also all forms of justice will be ensured when the government is formed,” Cheema said.

He said despite the orders of the Supreme Court, Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Captain Amarinder Singh failed to make Pearls return the hard-earned money of the people.

Cheema said Pearls company has been operating in Punjab since 1983 and had collected crores of rupees from the people through investment. He Cheema alleged owners of Pearls Company, who made people invest crores of rupees, did not return the money of the people, as a result of which thousands of people in Punjab committed suicide and many families faced financial hardship.

In the past, the victims have staged street protests and fought cases in the Supreme Court to get their money back. Cheema said the apex court had formed a committee headed by retired Justice RM Loda and directed them to take possession of Pearl company’s assets across the country and return the proceeds from its sale to investors. The court has also asked the state government to submit a status report on the matter on February 2, 2016, but none of the ruling party (SAD-BJP and Congress) returned a single penny.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the Badal government had taken crores of rupees from Pearls Company in the name of sponsorship during the World Kabaddi Cup. Cheema said with the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the victims of scams of other chit fund companies including Pearls would be given justice on priority basis. For this, the assets of the scammers will be sold by the AAP government and the people’s money will be returned.