Leader of Oppn Bidhuri alleges constitution crisis in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday alleged that the work of the city government has come to a complete standstill for the last month.

“Delhi is going through a strange constitutional crisis. There has never been such an unprecedented crisis that a chief minister is adamant on running the government from jail and the administrative structure of the state comes to a standstill,” Bidhuri said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Advertisement

“The entire Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is busy only in making false allegations,” Bidhuri said, adding that the ministers are busy measuring the sugar level of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“There has been no cabinet meeting for a month, nor has any summer action plan for electricity and water been made. No meeting was called by the Delhi government to save Delhi from submergence during monsoon. Even a minister resigned and it was not even sent for approval,” he said.

The leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly pointed out at a time when the summer is now gradually peaking, an action plan is needed to deal with the electricity and water situation as in every summer, but this year, no meeting was held for it.

“There is a serious water crisis in Delhi with 80 per cent of Delhi affected by it. After the summer, preparations to deal with the monsoon have to be started in April itself, but this time no effort was made for that so far,” he added.