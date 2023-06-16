Chandigarh Police launches mPassport Police app; for passport verification

In Chandigarh, police verification for passports can now be done within a week with the launch of the mPassport Police app on Friday. The app was inaugurated by the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit today.

Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan said, “In Chandigarh, Police Verification for passport is usually done within 15 days. With the launch of the mPassport Police app the facility of passport verification will be done within a week.”

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “Making passport service online would bring transparency. Passport holders will not have to wander from one place to another.”

The Chandigarh Police will provide 15 services online through the mPassport Police App. This was launched under the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of the Digital India initiative.

“From today, Chandigarh Police will provide 15 services online. Earlier 11 services were being provided by Chandigarh Police online, but today four more online services have been added,” DGP Praveer Ranjan said.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “Passport Verification, Private Employee Verification, Character Verification and Tenant Verification- these four additional online services will prove to be beneficial for the public.”