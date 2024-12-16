Centre failed to ensure women’s safety in Delhi: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the
Centre of failing to ensure the safety of women in Delhi and maintain
law and order.
Addressing the ‘Mahila Adalat’, organised by the AAP at Thyagaraj
Stadium in South Delhi, he alleged that BJP does not treat women’s
safety as a priority while the AAP government, over the past ten
years, has fulfilled its promises.
The event was held in commemoration of the 12th anniversary of the
tragic Nirbhaya case to honour the brave heart and amplify the voice
of the women in Delhi.
“Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools,
hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you
gave the responsibility of security to the BJP and Amit Shah, who have
failed,” he added.
He said the rising crimes against women in Delhi are a matter of
concern, and the time has come when the entire city will have to come
together and raise voice on this issue.
Reflecting on his government’s efforts, Kejriwal said, “Ten years ago,
the people of Delhi entrusted me with the responsibility to improve
schools, and I did. They asked me to improve hospitals, and I
transformed Delhi’s healthcare system with air-conditioned facilities
offering free, quality treatment. Mohalla Clinics were set up to
provide free medicines, tests, and consultations.”
He further said, “But 10 years ago, the people of Delhi also entrusted
the BJP-led Central government with one key responsibility: ensuring
safety. Today, Delhi has two governments. My government has delivered
on its promises – schools, electricity, water, and healthcare have all
improved. The Central government, however, was given the singular task
of maintaining law and order through the Home Ministry, headed by Amit
Shah. They have failed miserably and have only made the situation
worse,” he added.
Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh
Yadav for attending the Mahila Adaalat.
Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that the government of the entire
country runs from Delhi, but women are not safe here. If such tragic
incidents are happening in Delhi, what would be the fate of the entire
country, he wondered.
The AAP chief claimed that the women here say that the police do not
act on on their complaints and alleged that the reason behind this
response is that Home Minister Amit Shah does not care much about
women.
He said during his tenure as chief minister, he had over 3 lakh CCTV
cameras installed in Delhi, but the women allege that the police do
not make use of these cameras.
Several women came forward with harrowing experiences on the occasion,
according to the AAP.