Centre failed to ensure women’s safety in Delhi: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the

Centre of failing to ensure the safety of women in Delhi and maintain

law and order.

Addressing the ‘Mahila Adalat’, organised by the AAP at Thyagaraj

Stadium in South Delhi, he alleged that BJP does not treat women’s

safety as a priority while the AAP government, over the past ten

years, has fulfilled its promises.

The event was held in commemoration of the 12th anniversary of the

tragic Nirbhaya case to honour the brave heart and amplify the voice

of the women in Delhi.

“Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools,

hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you

gave the responsibility of security to the BJP and Amit Shah, who have

failed,” he added.

He said the rising crimes against women in Delhi are a matter of

concern, and the time has come when the entire city will have to come

together and raise voice on this issue.

Reflecting on his government’s efforts, Kejriwal said, “Ten years ago,

the people of Delhi entrusted me with the responsibility to improve

schools, and I did. They asked me to improve hospitals, and I

transformed Delhi’s healthcare system with air-conditioned facilities

offering free, quality treatment. Mohalla Clinics were set up to

provide free medicines, tests, and consultations.”

He further said, “But 10 years ago, the people of Delhi also entrusted

the BJP-led Central government with one key responsibility: ensuring

safety. Today, Delhi has two governments. My government has delivered

on its promises – schools, electricity, water, and healthcare have all

improved. The Central government, however, was given the singular task

of maintaining law and order through the Home Ministry, headed by Amit

Shah. They have failed miserably and have only made the situation

worse,” he added.

Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh

Yadav for attending the Mahila Adaalat.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said that the government of the entire

country runs from Delhi, but women are not safe here. If such tragic

incidents are happening in Delhi, what would be the fate of the entire

country, he wondered.

The AAP chief claimed that the women here say that the police do not

act on on their complaints and alleged that the reason behind this

response is that Home Minister Amit Shah does not care much about

women.

He said during his tenure as chief minister, he had over 3 lakh CCTV

cameras installed in Delhi, but the women allege that the police do

not make use of these cameras.

Several women came forward with harrowing experiences on the occasion,

according to the AAP.