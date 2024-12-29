Cash for vote row: AAP women wing protest at Verma’s residence for second day

The Aam Aadmi Party Women’s Wing staged a protest for the second consecutive day on Sunday outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma, accusing him of distributing cash to women in the New Delhi constituency in exchange for votes.

The AAP has been alleging Verma, who is expected to be in the political arena against former CM and three times MLA from New Delhi assembly Arvind Kejriwal, was distributing money to women voters and influencing elections in an undemocratic way.

The protestors argued that if the funds were being distributed through an NGO, they should be available to all women, not just those in a specific constituency claiming that if all women in Delhi are not given the same benefits, this act is unjust.

One woman protester said, “I have come from Karawal Nagar on hearing that Parvesh Verma is distributing Rs 1,100. Women from all over the city have come here to claim their share. Why is he distributing money only in New Delhi? He should provide it to all women in Delhi.”

Another woman said, “I am here for Rs 1,100 as well. I am a Delhi resident, and I have the right to receive the same. We all deserve this money.”

Nanda Mohan, another woman at the protest, stated, “I saw on TV that Parvesh Verma is distributing money. That’s why I am here, so I can get some too. If the funds are coming from an NGO, then it belongs to everyone. We also deserve to receive these funds.”