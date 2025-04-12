Alliance of doom birthed by corruption: Stalin rips apart revival of AIADMK-BJP alliance

Denouncing the AIADMK and BJP teaming up again after a bitter break up as ‘alliance of doom birthed by corruption’, Chief Minister and DMK president on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has revived it despite the combine having been handed successive defeats by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin who slammed Shah for unbecoming of the office he was holding, in a hard- hitting statement, said “Two raids by central agencies on the relatives of AIADMK leaders were enough for pledging the party with the BJP. People are aware of AIADMK leaders rushing to the BJP leadership for protection after the raids and the latter using the same to force the alliance. Now, the AIADMK leadership is prepared to mortgage Tamil Nadu as well.” As such, it was corruption which has given birth to this alliance, he added.

Last evening, Shah, flanked by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), announced the revival of the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP. While EPS remained a silent spectator, Shah did the talking and announced that the AIADMK under EPS would lead the NDA in the Assembly election next year and that a Common Minimum Programme would be worked out. He also made it clear that the BJP would be part of the NDA government on the coalition securing the mandate of which he was confident.

The coming together of the two parties, according to the DMK president is solely guided by the unabashed craving for power and is against the State’s right, Language right and Tamil culture. People have not forgotten that Palaniswami, during his Chief Ministership, had ruined the state by mortgaging the state’s rights with Delhi, he charged.

“To destroy Tamil and to prevent the development of Tamils, the BJP is conspiring and coming up with plans like the delimitation. Now, it is attempting again by coercing the AIADMK, its erstwhile captive camp of bonded labourers, into submission. Whether the BJP comes alone or by teaming up with others, the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to give a fitting lesson. Traitors who kneel before Delhi bereft of self-respect to pledge the state would receive the same,” Stalin fumed.

The Chief Minister also took strong exception to Shah leveling corruption charges on the DMK government and lecturing on the law on order situation in Tamil Nadu, forgetting the BJP’s colossal failure in the Manipur where more than 250 people have been killed in one and a half years.

“People would laugh at the Union Home Minister speaking on corruption after announcing the alliance with the AIADMK. It was the late (AIADMK General Secretary) Jayalaltihaa who had to step down as Chief Minister twice and was handed 4-year prison term by the Bengaluru special court in the disproportionate wealth case.