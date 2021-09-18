Capt Amarinder resigns as Punjab CM

Bowing to the high command, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is set to resign from the post on Saturday before a Congress Legislator Party (CLP) meeting called by the Congress this evening under pressure from the ‘change seeking’ 40 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including four ministers.

“Punjab Chief Minister @capt_amarinder will address a press conference at Punjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4:30 pm,” the CM’s media advisor, Raveen Thukral in a tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister @capt_amarinder will address a press conference at Pubjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/kktPX9HxGp — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) September 18, 2021

Amarinder’s resignation is coming came barely two months after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief, notwithstanding the strong opposition from the Chief Minister.

Sidhu’s appointment emboldened Amaridner’s detractors in Punjab Congress as they pressed for his removal through repeated show of strength openly.

Days after two ministers publicly declared lack of faith in the CM and even accused him of being ‘hand-in-glove’ with Badals (former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s clan), in the latest 40 of 80 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including four rebel ministers had sent a signed letter to Congress high command seeking a meeting of MLAs to decide if Amarinder enjoys majority.

To Amarinder’s surprise, Congress’ Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat last night announced the emergency Congress Legislature Party meeting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. As it made clear the party high command’s backing for the Sidhu-led rebel camp, Amarinder had little choice but to resign as even his supporter MLAs were not prepared to go against the party leadership barely four months before the Assembly polls are announced in the state.