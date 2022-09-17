CA student stages own kidnapping, seeks 2 lakh ransom from dad

A 20-year-old CA student allegedly staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his father in North East Delhi. However, it took everyone by surprise, when a police team of the New Usmanpur area uncovered his conspiracy and arrested the youth.

The accused has been identified as Hrithik Saxena, a resident of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. He is residing in the area New Usmanpur of Delhi and preparing for CA from a centre in Laxmi Nagar.

According to a police official, a complainant, Vivek Kumar Saxena (45), had approached the New Usmanpur police on Friday stating that his son Hrithik is missing since Thursday morning and his phone was off.

He further said that when one of his relatives called on Hrithik’s phone on Friday morning, an unknown person picked the phone and said Hrithik had been kidnapped. He demanded Rs 2 lakh in lieu of Hrithik’s release.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, an investigation was initiated immediately and Hrithik’s phone was put on surveillance and the CCTV footage of the route leading to his coaching center was analysed. It took a few hours of investigation for the police to eventually reveal the truth that the victim himself had framed his kidnapping for money.

During interrogation, the accused said he needed money to fulfill his hobbies, but was not getting money from his father.