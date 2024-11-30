Bus marshal detained in an attempt to throw water on Kejriwal in S. Delhi

A bus marshal serving at the Khanpur Bus Depot was detained in an attempt to throw water on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a padyatra in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

“It is submitted that on Saturday in the area of Police Station Malviya Nagar, a padyatra was organised by the AAP party members without permission,” it added. The said padyatra started from the chopal Savitri Nagar and ended at Meghna motors in the same area in which Arvind Kejriwal was the chief guest, a police official said.

In view of this a proper police deployment both in plain clothes and in uniform along with rope to control the crowd was made, the official mentioned. During Padyatra, at around 05:50 PM, when Arvind Kejriwal was shaking hands with the followers, suddenly, a person namely Ashok Jha attempted to throw water on him, but he was immediately caught as the police staff was in close proximity along with ropes, he added.

The said attempt was foiled and Sub Inspector Sandeep from Malviya Nagar police station caught hold of Jha, the cops remarked. The detained person is serving as bus marshal at Khanpur Bus Depot and further examination of the person is in progress to find out the reasons behind this act, the cops added.