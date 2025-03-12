24 Bangladeshi immigrants detained in South and Southeast Delhi

In a crackdown on illegally residing foreign nationals, Delhi Police have detained 24 Bangladeshi immigrants, including two minors, from South and Southeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

These illegal immigrants were found in possession of National ID cards issued by the Bangladeshi government. Upon entering India, they allegedly used local contacts to obtain Indian identity documents fraudulently.

Advertisement

“These forged identification documents are now being forwarded to the respective authorities for cancellation,” said SK Jain, Joint CP, Southern Range.

Advertisement

The detained individuals are undergoing legal proceedings, and action is also being taken against the local contacts who assisted them in obtaining Indian ID cards, Jain added.

The Joint CP further stated that the detainees are being processed for deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Regarding their mode of entry, police revealed that these immigrants crossed into India via the Benapole and Hakimpur borders in Kolkata, West Bengal, and then traveled to Delhi by train.

Some of the detainees were living with forged Indian documents, while others had no identification papers at all.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace and apprehend individuals and networks responsible for facilitating their illegal entry and stay in India, according to a police statement.

Commenting on their activities, an official familiar with the matter stated that women among the detainees typically worked as housemaids in Bengali-dominated areas such as CR Park, located in South Delhi. Men were largely engaged in the unorganized sector.

“Since they speak fluent Bengali, they often introduce themselves as migrants from West Bengal, avoiding suspicion from the general public,” the official added.