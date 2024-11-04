BJP’s protest for reinstatement of bus marshals near CM house

Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Atishi’s residence, demanding reinstatement of bus marshals and civil defence personnel. They were also joined by representatives of the bus marshals and civil defence volunteers to push their demands. As the protest intensified and protesters advanced towards the CM’s residence going past the barricades, around 50 of them were detained by the police and were taken to Tilak Marg Police Station, from where they were later released.

Sachdeva, while addressing the protestors, said that they came here to demand accountability from Atishi, alleging that the Delhi government spoiled the Diwali of more than 10,700 bus marshals. He alleged, “If the AAP had not removed these bus marshals, we would not have had to protest like this on the streets.” He said that these bus marshals are not just numbers, they are families who lost their jobs due to one signature of Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP leader further said that no matter whatever accusations the AAP makes, the saffron party will keep raising voice for the bus marshals and civil defence personnel until they get employment. He assured that if the BJP forms government in Delhi, in the first cabinet meeting it will regularize as per law all contractual employees whether from the health department, teachers, bus marshals, or civil defence personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta hit out at Kejriwal, alleging that his one decision has ended the services of bus marshals. He added, “When we exposed their misdeeds in the Assembly, their MLAs were forced to speak in favour of the BJP. Atishi mentioned forming a three-member committee in the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor’s office, but no committee was formed. When we wrote a letter on October 10, there was no response, and then on October 24, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor wrote a letter about the committee and suggested utilizing them in the fight against pollution, but that too was ignored.”

The BJP leaders claimed that Delhiites have now decided on a change, and they are ready to have a BJP government.