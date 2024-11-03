‘Will send proposal for regularisation of bus marshals in a week’: Atishi challenges BJP to get approval from LG

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Sunday that the state government would send a proposal to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for the regularisation of the bus marshals in a week and challenged the BJP to ensure its approval.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty politics” over the issue of bus marshals and alleged that the saffron party won’t allow the LG to approve their regularisation.

She accused the saffron party of taking away the jobs of those belonging to poor families, who were employed by Arvind Kejriwal as bus marshals.

Atishi further alleged that the BJP is exploiting the issue of bus marshals for political gains, and claimed, “All of Delhi, all bus marshals, and civil defence volunteers recognize BJP’s dirty politics. Everyone remembers that in 2018, it was the Aam Aadmi Party government under Arvind Kejriwal that deployed over 10,000 bus marshals to ensure women’s safety in buses.”

CM further claimed that Kejriwal had repeatedly appealed to the LG to consider that dismissing bus marshals would not only leave 10,000 young men and women unemployed but also endanger the safety of the city’s women, children, and elderly who travel by buses.

She openly challenged the BJP declaring, “I want BJP to know that all of Delhi is watching. BJP’s role is only dirty politics, while Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are determined to secure the rights of bus marshals.”

The AAP leader claimed that AAP is the only party in the country that has regularised contract workers, giving reference to MCD, where she said that over 10000 sanitation workers were regularised, or Punjab where 12000 contract teachers were made permanent.