Delhi CM sends official note to LG for reinstatement of bus marshals

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, on Wednesday, sent an official note to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommending immediate reinstatement of bus marshals.

According to her, it has been made amply clear by the additional chief secretary of transport that the issue of bus marshals falls under the purview of the LG. Hence, she said, till the formulation of a scheme for the regularisation of the bus marshals, they must be reinstated immediately the same way as it was before October 31 last year.

The chief minister said the LG should give a one-time relaxation for utilisation of civil defence volunteers as bus marshals. The issues of bus marshals and the safety of women in the city buses were extensively deliberated in an all-ministry meeting held on November 10 and a report has been placed before LG.

The Delhi Cabinet unanimously recommended the LG to immediately reinstate bus marshals as the matter pertains to services as well as law and order with a request to make a scheme for bus marshals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government reiterated its commitment to providing budgetary support to the bus marshals.

On Monday, the AAP said its government, in a decisive move, resolved to secure permanent appointments for 10,000 Bus Marshals who had lost their jobs allegedly due to BJP’s dirty politics. After a cabinet meeting, Atishi announced that the Delhi ministers would submit a proposal to the LG urging him to formulate a policy to make these positions permanent.

The Delhi government had committed to fund the deployment of bus marshals entirely, even if the Centre or the LG introduced their own policy for them.