BJP’s motive behind my arrest was to stall Delhi’s progress: Kejriwal

Accusing the BJP of trying to “stop” Delhi’s progress by sending him to jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that he won’t let the work of the national capital stop at any cost.

The former Delhi chief minister made the statement after inspecting a road at the North campus of the Delhi University here along with his successor Atishi, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and local MLA Dilip Pandey.

The road passing by the North Campus of the Delhi University under the Timarpur Assembly constituency witnesses heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. It has been found damaged in many places.

During the inspection, Kejriwal was apprised by Pandey about other broken roads in his constituency and vowed to fix them all.

Addressing the media on the occasion, the AAP supremo said, “A few days ago, I met one of their (BJP’s) top leaders. I asked him what they gained from arresting me. I was shocked to hear his answer. He told me by arresting you, we were able to derail the Delhi government and bring Delhi to a standstill.”

Without naming anyone, Kejriwal said, “I was saddened after hearing his (the BJP leader’s) answer and was shocked to know that the motive behind arresting me was only to bring Delhi to a standstill. Was their motive behind arresting me to derail the Delhi government? Was their motive behind arresting me to trouble the people of Delhi and create problems for the people of Delhi?”

On his release from Tihar jail on bail, he said, “They tried to stop Delhi’s progress by sending me to jail. But now, I’m back, and nothing will halt the city’s development. All pending work will start again. All the problems will be solved.”

“These people wanted to stop the work of Delhi and defame the AAP government. But we will not let the work of the people of Delhi stop. Now, I am out of jail. Now, all the stalled work will restart. Our government has always been in action mode, I was in action mode even in jail,” he added.

On the inspection of the road, he said, “We just came to inspect the road passing in front of Delhi University’s North Campus. There is a water pipeline under this road. The road has broken due to this pipeline. This road is used a lot by people. I have talked to CM Atishi about the repair of this road. Now this road will be repaired soon. Apart from this, we will inspect all the broken roads inside Delhi and get them repaired.”