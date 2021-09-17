Union minister Tudu assures justice to railway engineers

Implementation of new or old technology needs to be carried out by engineers at the field level and hence human resources are always important but sadly railway engineers continue to be neglected and posts are not upgraded in line with the rest, noted East Coast Railway Engineers Association (ECoREA) members here.

They were speaking at a webinar on “Transforming Indian Railways with new-age technology”.

General Secretary of the association B. P. Dash made a PowerPoint presentation explaining the passengers expect punctuality, safety, security, cleanliness, quality food on board, Wi-fi, hassle-free confirmed tickets, etc. from Railways.

At the same time, Railways need Rs 85,6020 crore to cater these facilities and for introducing new technology for better railway lines, sophisticated coaches, high-speed trains, etc.

The railway is going to adopt different proposals i.e. joint venture with state governments, PPP mode to raise the fund.

President of Association Bobin Mohanty said that the implementation of new or old technology is to be carried out by engineers at the grass route level. Hence, for the application of any technology, the human resources part should also be considered as the top priority.

The railway engineers known as the backbone of Indian Railways are neglected but other cadres are upgraded. Due to this engineers are frustrated and their talents are surpassed.

He demanded that the status of railway engineers with justified pay structures, promotional avenues and recognition of their federation are to be considered a top priority.

Chief Speaker & Senior Deputy General Manager of South Eastern Railway Sankarsan Nayak stressed new technology and constant up-gradation.

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu said to become a good engineer, all should follow the path of the legendary M Visvesvaraya.

He assured the engineers present that he along with the delegates of association would discuss with Railway Minister & Finance Minister next month to accord justice to railway engineers and for the betterment of railways