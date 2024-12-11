MoU worth Rs 35 lac crore inked in Raj investors meet

Union Human Resources Develop Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Rajasthan for achieving high GDP rate of 11 per cent despite the adverse geographical hardships and other constraints.

Addressing the concluding session in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors meet here on Wednesday, he said that Rajasthanis have reputation of hardworking and dedicated professionals/workers and have established their this image wherever they migrated to.In Rajasthan too, professionals – entrepreneurs have proven their capabilities in making new strides equally in the social and as well as the economic arenas, he said.

This assured us that Rajasthan will play the leading role in India’s quest for becoming the top No.: One economic power in the world.In education sphere, Pradhan assured that the Centre might establish advanced technology lab for institutions like IIT Jodhpur, the Central University, Rajasthan is not merely a capital generating entity, but is also attained dimensions of a knowledge based economy. This is good situation as we in the country did need job creators more than job seekers, he added.

Addressing the session, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reiterated that signing of MoUs for projects/plants involving investment of Rs 35 Lakh Crore speaks volumes of success of the three day grand event. He said Rajasthan was emerging as center for innovative initiatives and research. We have unveiled nine new policies for making easy the working in Rajasthan, he added.

The state government has also launched a number of schemes for facilitating start ups and MSMEs for young entrepreneurs.The CM expressed gratitude to participant delegates, domestic investors and people from all walks for making the summit s success.