Govt push for skill devp for budding designers

Apparel, Made-Ups, Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC), under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship has spearheaded the launch of Credo Center of Excellence in the city today. The programmes offered by the Center of Excellence are designed to facilitate mass skill development and empowerment, providing participants with nationallyrecognized certifications aligned with the National Education Policy.

For the industry, these programmes will lead them to have access to a pool of sector-specialized trained human resources. For educational institutions, they signify the delivery of relevant skill development programs, empowering students with nationally accepted certifications. And for participants, they offer high-speed access to skill-based training and entrepreneurship opportunities. “I am pleased to announce our partnership with Credo Foundation Kolkata to build a new Center Of Excellence (CoE). The goal of this program is to support innovation and skill development in the home furnishings and apparel manufacturing sectors.

The CoE’s primary responsibility is to improve the abilities of workers in the clothing, makeup, and home furnishings industries by offering top-notch training and development programs,” said Padmashree Dr A Sakthivel, chairman, AMHSSC. Father Dr Dominic Savio, principal, St. Xaviers College Kolkata, said, “In today’s dynamic world, where technology and globalization have transformed employment and entrepreneurship, it is vital for educational institutions to adapt and innovate. The launch of this programme is a testament to this ethos. This programme marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to empower individuals through skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

Advertisement

“People, who are keen to make a career in fashion, apparel and manufacturing or even planning to set up their own boutique or fashion line with retail, online and wholesale market linkage would find the courses to be apt. The courses we offer are also extremely cost-effective, compared to market standards,” said Pinaki Roychowdhury, trustee, Credo Foundation.