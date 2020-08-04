Rourkela Steel Plant has supplied about 20,000 Tonnes of Steel plates for the rehabilitated western flank of Mahatma Gandhi Setu that was inaugurated by Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways Mr. Nitin Gadkari on 31 July.

RSP had supplied high tensile structural grade E410C plates from its New Plate Mill in the thickness 12 to 40 mm for the construction of the bridge over a period of one and a half years.

It is noteworthy that the slabs of this life-line bridge connecting North and south Bihar over the river Ganga had got damaged after several years of use.

Hence the old concrete super structure of the Western flank excepting the pillars was replaced with a steel deck super structure.